See J.Lo & Solange Twinning In An $8K Crystal-Encrusted Gucci 'Fit

In today's "Bish Stole My Lewk!!!" news, we have Solange Knowles and Jennifer Lopez twinning in identical $8,000 Gucci sweatsuits. It's the holiday season, as you know, and there are only so many sparkly designer 'fits to go around. So sometimes you'll catch stars wearing a familiar look. Stars — they're just like us, in that they are sentient beings who sometimes wear the same clothes!

Stars are not like us, however, in that they can pay thousands of dollars and still look like one another. We get it if we see a bish in the same ASOS dress as us, but damn, celebs will really be blowing bags to look like any average Jane who has bags to blow. But we digress.

It's no wonder that this style of Gucci clothing is making its rounds in Hollywood — the mega sparkle factor is eye catching and festive, so maybe that's why so many celebs are Gucci-happy this holiday season. For instance, just last week, EJ Johnson wore a similarly designed $4,000 Gucci dress!

Solange got her sparkle on in Glamour's November issue earlier this year, while J.Lo glowed last night while hosting a Taco Wednesday dinner. Just serving tacos in a $8K 'fit, nothing to see here. The matching set is comprised of a crystal embroidered ribbed knit top ($3,700) and a crystal embroidered ribbed knit pant ($3,980).

Honestly, they both killed this look. No competition here — all we see are two queens sparkling!

Leave it to J.Lo to embody tacos, but make it fashion. Solange is literally walking art. Icons!