Khloe Kardashian Is Only Wearing Tight AF Dresses Because She Wants You To SEE She Is Preggo

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
He was compared to everything from Olivia Pope to a Batman villain.
Khloe Kardashian is not your average mom-to-be, case in point, she's serving club appropriate pregnancy lewks hunty! Recently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star told Ellen DeGeneres, "I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible." And she means it!
The 33-year-old wore three custom Cushnie et Ochs bodycon dresses in black, white and navy in the past week. And, if you know Cushnie, the brand is all about sexy, cut-out, skin-tight dresses.
See the prego slays below:
Wonder if she will continue the bodycon trend throughout her entire pregnancy? Sound off below.
(Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Fetty Wap rocked this look, too.
