See The $13K Outfits Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'oir Wore To A Basketball Game

And we're not counting the ice.

Published 2 hours ago

You know what they say — the couple that sits courtside together, stays together!

OK, fine, maybe that's not how it actually goes, but with Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's serve last evening, we feel as though the above-stated amendment to the age-old idiom might bode just as well.

The lovebirds turned up to the Atlanta Hawks' game decked out in designer — and wearing plenty of jewelry, of course.

Last night, Gucci appropriately wore Gucci — a $1,690 sweater, at that! He paired the chic sweater with destroyed denim and some $1,550 Gucci boots for good measure.

Mrs. Davis opted for a body-con number, adding pizazz to her 'fit with the help of some $10K YSL boots (which she's sported before) and cleverly matching her bright blue lippie to her bright blue Birkin bag. Queen of matching! 

Another relationship goal provided by Mr. and Mrs. Wop!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock)

