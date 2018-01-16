See The $13K Outfits Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'oir Wore To A Basketball Game

You know what they say — the couple that sits courtside together, stays together!

OK, fine, maybe that's not how it actually goes, but with Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's serve last evening, we feel as though the above-stated amendment to the age-old idiom might bode just as well.

The lovebirds turned up to the Atlanta Hawks' game decked out in designer — and wearing plenty of jewelry, of course.