Draya Michele Is Celebrating Her 33rd Birthday With A Lingerie Shoot

Draya Michele is only days away from her 33rd birthday and is counting down the only way we'd expect from the former Basketball Wives reality star and model — with "Fine A**" flicks showing off all her "ass"-ets!
With all that cake, it's clear to see she's servin' bawdy for her bday!
Captured by LA photographer Meech, the Mint Swim designer had fans drooling at her Dolls Kill sheer thong bodysuits styled by fashion stylist Kailani Raye.
We can only imagine what her actual birthday outfit will be.
(Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
