Draya Michele Is Celebrating Her 33rd Birthday With A Lingerie Shoot

Draya Michele Is Celebrating Her 33rd Birthday With A Lingerie Shoot

Getting that MILF money.

Published 59 minutes ago

Draya Michele is only days away from her 33rd birthday and is counting down the only way we'd expect from the former Basketball Wives reality star and model — with "Fine A**" flicks showing off all her "ass"-ets!

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

With all that cake, it's clear to see she's servin' bawdy for her bday!

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Captured by LA photographer Meech, the Mint Swim designer had fans drooling at her Dolls Kill sheer thong bodysuits styled by fashion stylist Kailani Raye

We can only imagine what her actual birthday outfit will be.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style