Fit For A Queen!: Nicki Minaj Launched 'Queen' Radio In A $4000 Alexander McQueen Outfit

attends the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Weylin B. Seymour's on November 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York.

Fit For A Queen!: Nicki Minaj Launched 'Queen' Radio In A $4000 Alexander McQueen Outfit

She is serving in this lewk.

Published 3 days ago

Nicki Minaj kicked off the launch of her "Queen" radio show on Beats 1 with Apple Music in style.

Nicki posted a photo on her Instagram with the caption “In McQueen. I’ll see you guys tmrw morning.” She was stylin' in a black leather Alexander McQueen corset ($2,600) with a matching McQueen sheer pleated skirt ($1,500), and her Barbz went nuts with anticipation of the album dropping.

 

 

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

(Photo: MyTheresa.com)

The 35-year-old superstar had her epic girl gang help kick off the celebration. Kim Kardashian, Winnie Harlow, Cassie, Draya Michelle, Lauren London, Justine Skye and Normani were all in attendance. The baddies were gifted custom denim jackets with the Queen album cover art on the back. These ladies looked gorgeous while supporting their friend; it was such a girl-boss moment.

 

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

We’re glad "Queen" Nicki is back in a major way. We can’t to hear that fire!

 

Written by BET Staff

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style