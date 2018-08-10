Fit For A Queen!: Nicki Minaj Launched 'Queen' Radio In A $4000 Alexander McQueen Outfit

Nicki Minaj kicked off the launch of her "Queen" radio show on Beats 1 with Apple Music in style.

Nicki posted a photo on her Instagram with the caption “In McQueen. I’ll see you guys tmrw morning.” She was stylin' in a black leather Alexander McQueen corset ($2,600) with a matching McQueen sheer pleated skirt ($1,500), and her Barbz went nuts with anticipation of the album dropping.