Savage! Kim Kardashian Joins Fans In Roasting Kanye West For Wearing X-Small Slides

#Couplecam: Future Puts A Ring On Baby Mama, Brittni Mealy On Her Birthday Baecation
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
ICYMI: For the past week, Kanye West has consistently been roasted for wearing a pair of ill-fitted Yeezy Slides ($150) to his fellow rapper and friend, 2 Chainz’s wedding.
Sick of the public scrutiny, ‘Ye took to the beach with his wife Kim Kardashian with properly fitting shoes—clearly a perfect clap back to those who said he didn’t have the ability to get his hands on the right size.
Fast-forward to today, Kanye’s reality star wife, Kim Kardashian joined in on the roasting session via her IG Stories.
Posing a very serious question while zooming in on her hubby’s newest slides the 37-year-old questioned, “Do those fit? That’s what everyone wants to know,” before giving a chuckle.
Check out the video for yourself!
Sheesh Kim, how savage!
You've got to love to see that the couple has a good sense of humor about the situation!
(Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS