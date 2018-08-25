Savage! Kim Kardashian Joins Fans In Roasting Kanye West For Wearing X-Small Slides

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

She has one question, “Do those fit?”

ICYMI: For the past week, Kanye West has consistently been roasted for wearing a pair of ill-fitted Yeezy Slides ($150) to his fellow rapper and friend, 2 Chainz’s wedding

Sick of the public scrutiny, ‘Ye took to the beach with his wife Kim Kardashian with properly fitting shoes—clearly a perfect clap back to those who said he didn’t have the ability to get his hands on the right size.

Fast-forward to today, Kanye’s reality star wife, Kim Kardashian joined in on the roasting session via her IG Stories. 

Posing a very serious question while zooming in on her hubby’s newest slides the 37-year-old questioned, “Do those fit? That’s what everyone wants to know,” before giving a chuckle. 

Check out the video for yourself! 

Sheesh Kim, how savage!  

You've got to love to see that the couple has a good sense of humor about the situation!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

