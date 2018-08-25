Savage! Kim Kardashian Joins Fans In Roasting Kanye West For Wearing X-Small Slides

This weekend at @2chainz ’ wedding, @kanyewest paired a @LouisVuitton suit with a pair of Yeezy slides. Not satisfied with just making that statement, they were also a few sizes too small – with Ye’s heel hanging over the back: https://t.co/8Rc7Vu8BvF pic.twitter.com/RPvyck7ktV

Sick of the public scrutiny, ‘Ye took to the beach with his wife Kim Kardashian with properly fitting shoes—clearly a perfect clap back to those who said he didn’t have the ability to get his hands on the right size.

Fast-forward to today, Kanye’s reality star wife, Kim Kardashian joined in on the roasting session via her IG Stories.

Posing a very serious question while zooming in on her hubby’s newest slides the 37-year-old questioned, “Do those fit? That’s what everyone wants to know,” before giving a chuckle.

