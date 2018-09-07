Family Affair! Cardi B And Hennessy Turn Up At New York Fashion Week While Offset Walks The Runway

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Rapper Cardi B is seen arriving to Jeremy Scott SS19 fashion show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Family Affair! Cardi B And Hennessy Turn Up At New York Fashion Week While Offset Walks The Runway

“Oh he's so handsome, what's his name?”

Published 1 week ago

Cardi B was the center of attention as she graced the front row of Jeremy Scott’s fashion show on the first day of New York Fashion Week.

The first-time mom looked very alluring as she poured her smooth curves into a sexy bodysuit and topped it with leopard pants and a matching blazer that she draped over her shoulder.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Rapper Cardi B is seen arriving to Jeremy Scott SS19 fashion show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
(Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The “I Like It Like That” rapper and her sister, Hennessy, were very attentive as they cheered on her husband, Offset, who made his modeling debut on the catwalk. Like any proud wife, she was seen screaming and taking photos of her man being Bad and Boujee.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Hennessy Carolina, Cardi B, Paris Jackson and Gigi Hadid attend the Jeremy Scott front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
(Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Seated with the 25-year-old Bronx native in the front row were fellow Migos rapper Quavo, Paris Jackson, 21 Savage and Tiffany Haddish.

The love and affection didn’t stop after he walked down the aisle.  

The newlywed couple were seen cuddling up backstage, where she made it clear she’s extremely proud of her husband!

A model prepares backstage for the Jeremy Scott show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

This was a total #couplegoals moment, and we hope to see Offset expand his modeling portfolio. 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style