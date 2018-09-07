Family Affair! Cardi B And Hennessy Turn Up At New York Fashion Week While Offset Walks The Runway

New Couple Alert? Tory Lanez 'Supports' A Topless Joseline Hernandez
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Cardi B was the center of attention as she graced the front row of Jeremy Scott’s fashion show on the first day of New York Fashion Week.
The first-time mom looked very alluring as she poured her smooth curves into a sexy bodysuit and topped it with leopard pants and a matching blazer that she draped over her shoulder.
The “I Like It Like That” rapper and her sister, Hennessy, were very attentive as they cheered on her husband, Offset, who made his modeling debut on the catwalk. Like any proud wife, she was seen screaming and taking photos of her man being Bad and Boujee.
Seated with the 25-year-old Bronx native in the front row were fellow Migos rapper Quavo, Paris Jackson, 21 Savage and Tiffany Haddish.
The love and affection didn’t stop after he walked down the aisle.
The newlywed couple were seen cuddling up backstage, where she made it clear she’s extremely proud of her husband!
This was a total #couplegoals moment, and we hope to see Offset expand his modeling portfolio.
(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
