Meghan Markle Wore $44 Ring That Caused A Surge In Sales Of Over 20k Units For Catbird

Published 11 hours ago

Meghan Markle effect is still in full effect all throughout 2019!

The 37-year-old Duchess has been making quite the fashion statement since she's arrived at Buckingham Palace, sometimes being compared to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by breaking the rules with her style choices, but always looking fabulous. And according to experts, if Meghan wears your brand, consider yourself lucky, because your pieces will indeed sell out. 

Last year, Women’s Wear Daily reported that Meghan Markle's outfits were worth $212.2 million to the brands she wore when you add up all the media exposure, social-media impressions and actual sales. Because, let’s face it, we all want to be royal! David Haigh, chief executive officer of Brand Finance, is even calling it the “Meghan Markle effect.” 

In 2019, Brooklyn-based accessories brand, Catbird, is still experiencing an influx in sales since Meghan Markle has been flashing her affordable ring from their company as early as in 2015. The former actress has been wearing their 14-karat, 'Threadbare' ring ($44) since before her royal title and wrote about her love for the brand on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

The brand said they noticed a surge in sales after Prince Harry and his now wife made their relationship public, according to The Daily Mail. Catbird says 20,000 people hve purchased the ring since the Duchess was seen wearing it and they now sell over 2,000 units a week. On the product page, even mentions that Meghan Markle owns the simple, staple piece and says, "PS - This ring is worn everyday by a certain American turned princess with the initials M.M.!"

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, bag detail, visit Edinburgh Castle during their first official joint visit to Scotland on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Back in July 2018, Meghan was photographed wearing small Canadian brand Nonie. The designer had never gotten so much traffic to her site that it crashed within minutes. And the blush sleeve-less trench dress that retails at $1,150 is sold out until further notice. The only way to "try" to get your hands on it is to sign up for their wait list.

 

A combination of pictures created in London on July 30, 2018 shows a Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wearing outfits while attending events and engagements in the months following her wedding to Prince Harry: (Full L-R) at the Southbank Centre in London on July 17, 2018; in Dublin on July 10, 2018; observing a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster during a visit to Chester on June 14, 2018; at the Prince of Wales's 70th Birthday Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on her first official engagement as the Duchess of Sussex on May 22, 2018 and at Marlborough House in London on July 5, 2018; - Discreet colors, long dresses and chaste necklines: since marrying Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, Meghan, who turns 37 years old on August 4, adopted the duchess look, without departing from a touch of fantasy that recalls her past as a fashionista.
(Photo: DOMINIC LIPINSKI,PHIL NOBLE,YUI MOK,PAUL FAITH,ARTHUR EDWARDS,VAUGHN RIDLEY/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo: Nonie)

In 2017, the Duchess wore a Mackage coat and the brand received 1.6 billion social-media impressions in 24 hours. And do y’all remember the sleeveless green dress that Meghan wore during the engagement announcement? The Italian brand, P.A.R.O.S.H., told WWD that when Meghan wore their dress, it sold out in minutes, and their overrall sales are stronger than ever.

The mother-of-one also supported her bff, Serena Williams, by wearing a $145 blazer from her line while in Australia this week. And of course, the blazer sold out

 

(Photo: P.A.R.O.S.H)

We’re glad that our Black princess is sprinkling her royal influence all over the world.

 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

