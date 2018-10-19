Meghan Markle Wore $44 Ring That Caused A Surge In Sales Of Over 20k Units For Catbird

Meghan Markle effect is still in full effect all throughout 2019!

The 37-year-old Duchess has been making quite the fashion statement since she's arrived at Buckingham Palace, sometimes being compared to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by breaking the rules with her style choices, but always looking fabulous. And according to experts, if Meghan wears your brand, consider yourself lucky, because your pieces will indeed sell out.

Last year, Women’s Wear Daily reported that Meghan Markle's outfits were worth $212.2 million to the brands she wore when you add up all the media exposure, social-media impressions and actual sales. Because, let’s face it, we all want to be royal! David Haigh, chief executive officer of Brand Finance, is even calling it the “Meghan Markle effect.”

In 2019, Brooklyn-based accessories brand, Catbird, is still experiencing an influx in sales since Meghan Markle has been flashing her affordable ring from their company as early as in 2015. The former actress has been wearing their 14-karat, 'Threadbare' ring ($44) since before her royal title and wrote about her love for the brand on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

The brand said they noticed a surge in sales after Prince Harry and his now wife made their relationship public, according to The Daily Mail. Catbird says 20,000 people hve purchased the ring since the Duchess was seen wearing it and they now sell over 2,000 units a week. On the product page, even mentions that Meghan Markle owns the simple, staple piece and says, "PS - This ring is worn everyday by a certain American turned princess with the initials M.M.!"