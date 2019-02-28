26-Year-Old Cardi B Hilariously Navigates A Challenge To Live Like She's In The '90s

Cardi B signed on as Reebok’s new ambassador back in November and recently starred in their latest campaign, which was released Monday (Feb. 25).

The video is an ode to the '90s that has the Grammy award-winning rap-tress take on the '90s in a series of hilarious challenges. The 26-year-old rapper can be seen doing the infamous Macarena dance and translating '90s-era slang, like “phat,” “booyah” and “hoopty.”

Born in 1992, the Bronx native took on the challenge and nailed it.

Take a look at the video below.