26-Year-Old Cardi B Hilariously Navigates A Challenge To Live Like She's In The '90s

Cardi B signed on as Reebok’s new ambassador back in November and recently starred in their latest campaign, which was released Monday (Feb. 25).
The video is an ode to the '90s that has the Grammy award-winning rap-tress take on the '90s in a series of hilarious challenges. The 26-year-old rapper can be seen doing the infamous Macarena dance and translating '90s-era slang, like “phat,” “booyah” and “hoopty.”
Born in 1992, the Bronx native took on the challenge and nailed it.
Take a look at the video below.
Cardi is sporting the burnt orange, retro-inspired Aztrek Reebok sneakers ($80) with a matching track jacket. The new mom starts off with a showdown of piling on as many colorful, “slap-on” bracelets as possible. She manages to fit 25 on her wrist in 20-seconds before showing her version of the hottest '90s dance, the Macarena.
After hilariously refusing to attempt to send a fax, the rap star is up for the '90s catchphrase challenge. Getting all of the answers correct, she says, “Phat means I’m all that. Not FAT. It’s PHAT.”
Here are a few photos from her latest Reebok campaign.
If you want to buy the Reebok Aztrek sneakers Cardi is wearing, see below.
