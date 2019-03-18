Wedding Goals! Eva Marcille's $350K Dream Wedding Included 3 Designer Dress Changes And A Wild Striptease

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Eva Marcille married her Mr. Right, Michael Sterling Sr., last year (Oct. 7, 2018), but yesterday the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s wedding aired on the wildly popular reality show, and the elaborate ceremony has everyone in awe.
The former model’s wedding gown and veil was specially designed by Daughters of Nonyelum, International Haute Couture, and Hollywood Royal Showroom. The gown was perfectly paired with a lovely tiara and customized Gucci sneakers.
The wedding gown was followed by a strapless lace ball gown for the reception and a white floral mini dress designed by Leah Da Gloria after the ceremonies.
The bridesmaids looked especially lovely in their plum-colored bridesmaids dresses, which were also designed by Daughters of Nonyelum.
All of her co-stars were invited and seemed to enjoy themselves. They all looked elegant and fabulous in their formal dresses.
Here's a video of the good times.
Now we await the reunion show that is sure to give us the insider details of the beautiful union.
(Photo: Jerod Harris/FilmMagic)
