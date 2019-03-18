Wedding Goals! Eva Marcille's $350K Dream Wedding Included 3 Designer Dress Changes And A Wild Striptease

Eva Marcille married her Mr. Right, Michael Sterling Sr., last year (Oct. 7, 2018), but yesterday the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s wedding aired on the wildly popular reality show, and the elaborate ceremony has everyone in awe.

The former model’s wedding gown and veil was specially designed by Daughters of Nonyelum, International Haute Couture, and Hollywood Royal Showroom. The gown was perfectly paired with a lovely tiara and customized Gucci sneakers.