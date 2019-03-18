#Wedding Goals! Eva Marcille's $350K Dream Wedding Included 3 Designer Dress Changes And A Wild Striptease

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Eva Marcille arrives at the 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/FilmMagic)

The diva spent $1,000 per person and went over budget to ensure all fabulousness.

Published 10 hours ago

Eva Marcille married her Mr. Right, Michael Sterling Sr., last year (Oct. 7, 2018), but yesterday the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s wedding aired on the wildly popular reality show, and the elaborate ceremony has everyone in awe.  

The former model’s wedding gown and veil was specially designed by Daughters of Nonyelum, International Haute Couture, and Hollywood Royal Showroom. The gown was perfectly paired with a lovely tiara and customized Gucci sneakers.

View this post on Instagram

💍 Mrs. Sterling 🌻

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

The wedding gown was followed by a strapless lace ball gown for the reception and a white floral mini dress designed by Leah Da Gloria after the ceremonies.

View this post on Instagram

#TheSterlings

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

The bridesmaids looked especially lovely in their plum-colored bridesmaids dresses, which were also designed by Daughters of Nonyelum.

View this post on Instagram

My beautiful cousin @issajana85 #blood #family #bond

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

All of her co-stars were invited and seemed to enjoy themselves. They all looked elegant and fabulous in their formal dresses.

Here's a video of the good times. 

Now we await the reunion show that is sure to give us the insider details of the beautiful union.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jerod Harris/FilmMagic)

