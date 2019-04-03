Diddy Gifts Son Christian Combs With Legendary Party And Expensive AF Gold Jet Ski For 21st Birthday

Diddy and his family are known for living an extravagant lifestyle, and when it comes to birthdays, they do it even bigger.

Diddy’s son Christian Combs celebrated his 21st birthday on Sunday (April 1) with a lavish party at his dad’s $40 million Miami mansion. Although he's been coping with the loss of his mom, Kim Porter, the 21-year-old rapper partied the night away surrounded by his closest family and friends, including his longtime girlfriend, Breah Hicks. The young couple showed up in a major way as if they took style notes from Diddy and Christian’s late mother.

See the stylish couple below: