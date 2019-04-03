Diddy Gifts Son Christian Combs With Legendary Party And Expensive AF Gold Jet Ski For 21st Birthday

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Diddy and his family are known for living an extravagant lifestyle, and when it comes to birthdays, they do it even bigger.
Diddy’s son Christian Combs celebrated his 21st birthday on Sunday (April 1) with a lavish party at his dad’s $40 million Miami mansion. Although he's been coping with the loss of his mom, Kim Porter, the 21-year-old rapper partied the night away surrounded by his closest family and friends, including his longtime girlfriend, Breah Hicks. The young couple showed up in a major way as if they took style notes from Diddy and Christian’s late mother.
See the stylish couple below:
"King Combs" was shirtless as he stunned in a custom red Drtymrkt suit, accented with leopard lining. He paired the look with black patent leather YSL boots, while his bae, Breah, wore a slinky, leopard Paco Rabanne slip dress ($2,550) with black YSL heels ($995). The young couple was definitely giving a Havana nights vibe in their playful yet sultry outfits styled by Derek S.Roche.
Do we have hip-hop's next generation of fashion icons on our hands?
Christian was gifted a gold jet ski from his father, Diddy, and also honored his late mother by featuring a photo montage of her at the legendary party.
(Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage)
