For The Culture! Lena Waithe Reminds Everyone Black Women Did It First With Statement Making Suit At 2019 Met Gala

Lena Waithe never misses a beat when it comes to her fashion game!
Dressed to impress, and completely decked in the Camp: Notes on Fashion theme of the night, Lena arrived at the Met Gala in a light blue pinstripe collarless tux, with yellow snake print boots, debuting a blonde cut and ruby red lipstick.
Lena was accompanied by Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, who is known for continuously representing for black culture. Lena and Kerby’s matching suits paid homage to the black drag culture by including custom gold buttons of the legend's faces engraved on them, including RuPaul.
This is the second year the Emmy award winner stunned on carpet. Lena made her message very clear by including writings on the back of her suit.
“Black drag queens invented camp,” was written on the back of Lena’s jacket. While her pink carpet partner, Kerby, also had a statement on his suit: “Fix your credit. Pool money. Buy back the block.”
They are definitely in the running for best dressed tonight.
(Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for THR)
