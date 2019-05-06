Too Lit!: Zendaya's Cinderella Dress Literally Lit Up As She Got The Coveted Last Arrival On The 2019 MET Pink Carpet

Zendaya, Tommy Hilfiger

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo!

Published 8 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Zendaya, the young queen of the MET Gala, came dressed to keep her crown. Styled by Law Roach, she stunned in custom Tommy Hilfiger gown. 

She first appeared on the pink carpet in a grey gown and her fairy god-mother (Law Roach), waved a wand and wallah! The dress transformed into a fluorescent blue Cinderella gown.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Zendaya and Law Roach attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
(Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for THR)

The 22-year-old actress was in true character form with her blonde tresses pulled back into a bun. Losing her glass slipper as she walked up to the stairs, (re-imagining a scene where Cinderella’s glass slipper falls off her foot while leaving the prince’s ball), all she needed was a pumpkin carriage. 

In true fashionista form, Zendaya nailed tonight’s Camp: Notes On Fashion theme! 

(Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for THR)

