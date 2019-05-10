Pour It Up! Rihanna Makes Fashion History As Her New Luxury ‘Fenty’ Line With LVMH Is Announced

Written by Tweety Elitou

Rihanna is not new to breaking barriers. In 2016, she put in that “Work” and was the first to break the recording industry's 100 million certification mark. In 2013, she blessed the music world with 13 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Digital Songs chart. And now (drumroll, please), she is shattering glass ceilings and knocking down barriers in the fashion industry as she partners with LVMH to create a new luxury Maison (House) that will be based in Paris. The self-proclaimed “Bad Gal” posted the historical news on her Instagram, and, needless to say, people are excited for the Barbadian singer.

It was announced today in the New York Times that Rihanna will become the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH. She is also the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH Maison, and her line will be the first new house created by the group since Christian Lacroix in 1987. The new Maison, named Fenty, is not only centered around the “Diamond” singer, but it was also developed by her and takes shape with her vision in terms of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories. According to the LVMH website, we can expect the debut for Fenty this spring.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together,” Rihanna shares on the LVMH website. Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of LVMH, added: “Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader. She naturally finds her full place within LVMH.” It is also noted by Arnault that the team for Fenty Maison will be multicultural. Yes, to diversity! We will never forget when Rihanna shook things up in the beauty industry by creating a cosmetic line, Fenty Beauty, that features 50 shades of foundations to match the color of every woman. We will always celebrate her for taking a stand for all women and creating a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, which includes items for women of every size, shape and skin tone. Congratulations to you, Rihanna, as we continue to snap and clap in honor of you doing it for the culture.