Test Drive! See What Happened When We Put Khloe Kardashian's And Jordyn Woods' Fitness Brands Through Some Paces

Let's face it, women struggle at times to find the right activewear. Our main concerns are usually support, stretch, sweat resistance, and just overall comfort. Plus, we just want to look good, because when we look good, we typically feel good. So we had our lifestyle editor, Jazmine Ortiz, try out two of the brands competing most heavily in the space (and outside, too, if you know what I mean), so you know where you will get your money's worth before dropping coin on "celebrity" activewear. Jaz tried out both Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American fitness line and Secndnture by Jordyn Woods. As we know, the ladies' relationship fell apart after a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson ripped through the Hollywood rumor mill. Before that, though, both ladies had been mutually supportive of one another and harmoniously co-existing in the fitness apparel space. Jaz is very petite at 4-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. But she has a bust size of 32DDD. So when we initially asked her to help out with this experiment, she was a little apprehensive because brands that advertise themselves as "size-inclusive" typically cater to curvier girls, not petite ones. As a fitness enthusiast, she attends everything from Zumba classes to extreme UFC multiple times a week. We knew that in spite of her small stature, she’d be the perfect person to take the brands' pieces for a test drive.

Khloe Kardashian launched her Good American fitness line back in 2017. After the success of her cult-status jeans, she wanted to give women options for activewear that weren't necessarily accessible to them. Being a fuller girl, Khloe’s G.A. brand leans in the realm of the body positivity and inclusivity movement ranging in sizes from small to 4x. First up, Jaz tried out Good American’s black logo Core Power Leggings ($99) with a matching Core Power Sports Bra ($65). She trained with her personal trainer and took a kickboxing class and a Zumba class. As a petite girl, she loved the length of the Good American sports leggings.

“Being a petite girl, I had my reservations about Khloe’s Good American line. I know the marketing strategy behind GA is about inclusivity, but normally when lines promote this, they cater to fuller-figured ladies, which is amazing but not my build. Khloe herself is way thicker and taller than my 4-foot-10, 100-pound self. So when I tried my Good American gear on for the first time, I was pleasantly surprised at how the items hugged my itty-bitty curves, especially around my waist. The leggings have almost a sort of control top that woman of all sizes can appreciate. I myself am a fan of high-waisted anything just because I think it flatters my shape, so if you like that, too, then these will make you happy.”

Although Jaz is petite, her bra size is a 32DDD, so with strenuous workouts, a supportive bra is most important. Her Good American sports bra kept her all the way together during her training sessions. She said, “Now, I’m petite just about everywhere but my boobs. I have a very small back but large cup size—32DDD—which makes finding a supportive bra of any kind extremely hard. Well, once again Khloe’s line made me a believer. The sports bra held my girls down and lifted them up.”

It’s no secret that Jordyn Woods is billonaire Kylie Jenner’s former best friend. But if there's one thing she’s learned from her former bestie, it’s to capitalize on opportunities by turning a hobby into a lucrative business. When Jordyn first launched Secndnture in 2018, she decided to do so because of her newfound love for working out. As a newbie to the activewear scene, she wanted a brand where fashion was at the forefront but is equally comfortable and effective. Being a curvier girl, Jordyn’s mission was also to be inclusive with products ranging in sizes X-small to 2x. And if you’re in L.A., you know that cute and functional activewear is a necessity. Jordyn is gearing up for her second Secndnture collection with a very inclusive campaign.

Jaz also wore her Secndnture fitness gear to a number of classes including kickboxing, yoga and UFC. She sported the red Mesh Side Panel Leggings ($59) with the black Mockneck Rib Bra ($39). She loved the sheer panel detailing on the leggings, however, as a smaller girl, a size extra small was still a little too long. But the higher waist and trendy color made the perfect fashion statement in the class. “First let me say, I’m personally #TeamJordynWoods—all day, erry day. So I was most excited to try her line, Secndnture. I stepped out of my comfort zone on this one and tried a bright red pair of leggings with mesh panels. This was the best decision I ever made (LOL)! But no, really it was. I love the look and got compliments on them all the time. They are the very definition of athleisure because they look good at the gym and just in general. So if your workout clothes are multi-purpose, like mine are, then you’ll love these. They fit nice, too, not high-waisted but not low-rise either. I hit a couple of UFC classes in them and they did the job, plus I looked cute.”

As a size triple D, she was hoping for a little bit more support in her high-impact class, however, it made for a great crop top to be worn out afterward. Jordyn’s Secndnture brand stayed true to their mission with fashion first because this bra is great to wear for a low-intensity class or to brunch. “For the top, I wanted to do something equally as funky, so I ordered a black banded crop top with a key-hole opening on the cleavage area. I know, risky! So this probably wasn’t the best choice for my triple D's. For myself, it definitely goes in the strictly athleisure category and not necessarily gym-attire because I just didn’t get the support I needed. Again, I don’t think this particular style was meant for workouts and I’d be interested to try another style made specifically for that. However, this is a not-so-basic, basic crop top to rock just about anywhere.”

After Jaz’s very honest review, we’ve come to the conclusion that both brands are great for working out! Good American’s sports bra is great for holding you up, and Secndnture’s leggings are the perfect sweat-resistant leggings to make a statement in your Pilates class. These are all honest opinions, no sponsorships. This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.