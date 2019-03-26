Khloé Kardashian Apologizes To Fan By Gifting Her $1K Worth Of Good American Merchandise

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Khloé Kardashian apologized to a fan by sending her a box of Good American merchandise after her tweet went viral.
As previously reported, social media user Kaelynn Abner tweeted that she has to work 20 hours in order to afford a single pair of Khloé’s Good American jeans. The 34-year-old reality star replied to her supporter saying "awwwww," which had fans feeling that she was insensitive and even "tone deaf."
Well, the same young lady tweeted photos of herself yesterday (March 26), modeling the latest Good American styles that were gifted to her by Khloé.
“I still can’t believe my tweet got so much attention,” Kaelynn Abner wrote. “I have adored @KhloeKardashian for so long and am so thankful she took the time out of her day to send me some AMAZING clothes. I never once took her tweet to be anything other than positive.”
Khloe replied to the excited supporter saying, “I am so happy you received your Good American goodies!! Keep working hard and being such a positive soul.”
Despite this, the 34-year-old reality star and denim designer is under scrutiny after comments she made to Kaelynn surrounding purchasing Good American jeans that were deemed insensitive.
After the fan tweeted that she has to work 20 hours in order to afford a pair of Good American jeans, Khloe replied, “Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I’m so happy you enjoy them.”
The third eldest of the Kardashian clan launched the size-inclusive denim brand Good American back in 2017. Despite the sizes ranging from 0 to size 24, the price point of the denim is slightly expensive, starting at $99 and upwards to $189.
Supporters weren't happy with Khloé's reply and felt that she missed the point of the tweet. One commenter called her “tone deaf” and said that the single mother couldn't relate since she’s been rich her entire life.
See a few of the tweets below.
We’re pretty sure Khloé didn’t mean to come across as being insensitive to a supportive fan. But maybe she should reconsider pricing or come out with a more affordable line.
