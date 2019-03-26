Khloé Kardashian Apologizes To Fan By Gifting Her $1K Worth Of Good American Merchandise

Khloé Kardashian apologized to a fan by sending her a box of Good American merchandise after her tweet went viral.

As previously reported, social media user Kaelynn Abner tweeted that she has to work 20 hours in order to afford a single pair of Khloé’s Good American jeans. The 34-year-old reality star replied to her supporter saying "awwwww," which had fans feeling that she was insensitive and even "tone deaf."

Well, the same young lady tweeted photos of herself yesterday (March 26), modeling the latest Good American styles that were gifted to her by Khloé.

“I still can’t believe my tweet got so much attention,” Kaelynn Abner wrote. “I have adored @KhloeKardashian for so long and am so thankful she took the time out of her day to send me some AMAZING clothes. I never once took her tweet to be anything other than positive.”

Khloe replied to the excited supporter saying, “I am so happy you received your Good American goodies!! Keep working hard and being such a positive soul.”