Rihanna Confesses She Always Wanted To Be Darker And Designed Clothes For Her New 'Thicc' Figure With Luxe FENTY Line

Written by Tira Urquhart

Rihanna is known for breaking barriers and thinking outside the box, and her next business venture proves that she is unstoppable. The pop star, who has evolved into a fashion icon and now a business mogul, is a force to reckon with. There has been speculation for some time surrounding her latest business venture with the LVMH conglomerate. After Rihanna confirmed a couple of weeks ago, FENTY will have a pop-up shop in Paris on May 24 with the official worldwide release on May 29, according FENTY.com. “Women are forces of this earth. We are multifaceted, complex, vulnerable yet bulletproof, and FENTY speaks to all of our intricacies. Some days I want to be submissive, many days I’m completely in charge and most days I feel like being both....so it was imperative that we created a line versatile enough to embrace and celebrate us in that way. The collections are easily worn together and meant to be staples in our wardrobe. I’m just hyped to see people in my clothes, man,” said Rihanna.

As the first Black woman to partner with the iconic fashion house, she serves as CEO and artistic director for the brand, which will include ready-to-wear fashion, footwear, accessories and eyewear. This historical moment comes on the heels of the success of her Fenty Beauty branch, which is also housed under the LVMH conglomerate. However, the luxury fashion space is known for being a contentious industry, especially for women of color. Rihanna recently opened up to T Magazine about being the first Black woman to take on this role, saying: “You’re going to be Black wherever you go. And I don’t know if it’s unfortunate or fortunate, because I love being Black. So, sorry for those who don’t like it — that’s the first thing you see before you even hear my voice. There are also other factors: I’m young. I’m new to the family. I’m a woman. Those factors do come into play, but I will not apologize for them, and I will not back down from being a woman, from being black, from having an opinion.”

As one of the biggest pop stars of our time, the business venture between Rihanna and LVMH is possibly one of her smartest and most strategic moves ever. According to a 2016 study by the NPD Group, Rihanna’s fans are 3.7 times more likely to buy products with her namesake than the average celebrity. So, although the price-points of this luxury brand are much higher than her lingerie, fashion and beauty brands, items are bound to sell out due to her cult following. Having evolved into a fashion icon, Rihanna is fully aware of her power, telling T magazine, “I’m running a company and that’s exactly what I came here to do. I don’t know if it makes people uncomfortable or not, but that’s not even my business, you know? I do know that the reason I’m here is not that I’m black. It’s because of what I have to offer. That’s what they’re invested in. And the fact that I’m black is just that: a fact.” The 31-year-old powerhouse kept her curves in mind and stayed true to her mantra of being inclusive when producing this collection. The size range includes sizes up to 46 (in French), which is actually a size XL or 14 in the U.S. “I’m thick and curvy right now, and so if I can’t wear my own stuff then, I mean, that’s not gonna work, right? And my size is not the biggest size. It’s actually closer to the smallest size we have: We go up to a [French size] 46. We’re saying we can meet you at any one drop that we put out."

Ri donned a full FENTY suit on the latest T Mag digital cover with a blazer fanny pack combination ($1,100), matching pants ($485), and leather sandals ($625), giving us a peek of the statement-making collection. Rihanna’s approach to luxury fashion caters to the millennials approach to shopping with a see-now-wear-now model, which will include monthly releases. Each drop will be focused on a specific selection of product. “We’re thinking about each release as a different facet to a woman’s wardrobe and how she approaches dressing,” Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna’s stylist who is now the brand's style director, said. And RiRi doesn’t mind how we wear the brand either, saying, “Shoot, if your closet is full of Dior, go for it, put Fenty on with that. But you might have some Balenciaga sneakers and a Fashion Nova fit that my jacket is super lit with." Check out the FENTY campaign promo video below:

As far as music goes, Rihanna confirmed that she is working on a Reggae album. But the Rih Navy will have to wait a little longer for a release date.