Baby Bling! Cardi B Buys 10-Month Old Daughter Kulture $80K Worth Of Diamond Jewelry

Cardi B just dropped some serious money bags for her 10-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus— a whopping $80,000 to be exact!
According to the Daily Mail, on Monday, Cardi took to her Instagram to flaunt her riches and share the latest buy for the daughter she shares with rapper hubby, Offset.
“Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad b**** gonna spoil,” the 26-year-old Money rapper shared in a now-deleted post showing off her daughter’s new bling (valued at $80,000).
"YUP IM BRAGGING CAUSE I BUST MY A** TO DO SOO,” Cardi added.
To accompany the post, Cardi shared a screenshot of the text she received from her New York-based jeweler, Pristine Jewelers.
“Everything will be ready at 3, bracelets are comin' out cuteeee and changed the setting to the studs with the bigger pair, send ur guy at 3 also pls call Linda and tell her to wire the 80k, I just spoke to her she needs ur approval,” the screenshotted text read.
Keep scrolling to see the text, along with a photo of baby Kulture casually sporting the new jewels while snacking.
Are we the only ones in awe of Kulture's new diamond stud earrings and silver, gold and rose gold tennis bracelets? Talk about great additions to all of the tot's other lavish gifts.
In the words of Cardi, “If I'm iced out my daughter gotta be too.”
