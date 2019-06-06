Exclusive: Gucci Mane Drops Six-Figures On A 100ct 'Mrs. Davis' Diamond Necklace For Keyshia Ka’Oir On Their 2-Year Anniversary

Things just got a whole lot icier for Gucci Mane ’s wife, Keyshia Ka'oir !

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Apr 28, 2019 at 8:14am PDT

Celebrating their 2-year anniversary the “Icy” rapper decided to commission New York’s Pristine Jewelers to make a custom-made piece for his ride-or-die wifey.

Excited about her gift, Keyshia posted an Instagram video showing off the latest item to make it into her already blinged-out jewelry collection.

Keep scrolling to be blinded by the massive “Mrs. Davis” pendant and necklace created using flawless emerald-cut diamonds.