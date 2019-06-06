Exclusive: Gucci Mane Drops Six-Figures On A 100ct 'Mrs. Davis' Diamond Necklace For Keyshia Ka’Oir On Their 2-Year Anniversary

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Things just got a whole lot icier for Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka'oir!
Celebrating their 2-year anniversary the “Icy” rapper decided to commission New York’s Pristine Jewelers to make a custom-made piece for his ride-or-die wifey.
Excited about her gift, Keyshia posted an Instagram video showing off the latest item to make it into her already blinged-out jewelry collection.
Keep scrolling to be blinded by the massive “Mrs. Davis” pendant and necklace created using flawless emerald-cut diamonds.
Choosing to title her new piece “Glass House,” we'd say Keyshia is quite happy with her new bling!
BET exclusively learned the 100ct necklace, created by owners Avi Davidov and Ofir Ben Shimon, took a month to create using high-quality stones— which the celebrity jewelers are best known for!
In case you were wondering, the necklace boasts a whopping "six-figure" price tag!
ICYMI: This wouldn't be in the first time Mr. Davis went all out for his wifey. For Valentine’s Day, the Glacier King gifted his Queen a $1 million wedding ring!
Talk about believing diamonds are a girl's best friend! Burr.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
