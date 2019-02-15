Gucci Mane Casually Spends Over $1M On A Custom-Made, 60-Carat Ring For Keyshia Ka’oir

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 27: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir attend Gucci Mane and Friends - Holiday Show at Fox Theater on December 27, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Burrr! It must be cold in the Davis’ house because there was an icy exchange that left Keyshia Ka’oir feeling blessed and humble.

For Valentine’s Day, rapper Gucci Mane presented his wife with a stunning wedding ring that weighed 60 carats. Yup, you heard us.

The “I Get the Bag” rapper took to his ‘gram to explain his reason for purchasing such a dynamic gift.

“To my beautiful wife @KeyshiaKaoir Davis. For all the Valentines I missed I wanted to upgrade your wedding ring to this 60ct flawless oval ROCK💎 #Brrr”

“I’m still in awwwwwww!!! WOW! OMG!! My husband! My love! Thank u! Thank u @laflare1017 & thank u @pristine_jewelers for such quality work!! Platinum 60ct!!”

What we know is that the 60-carat round-cut diamond is in a claw setting with a band filled with diamonds. According to Pristine Jewelers Ben Shimon and Avi Davidov, it is the biggest diamond in the game and it took the jewelers 45 days to make after it was commissioned.

“She’s so heavy! I’m blessed & humbled ! I love u baby❤️ I was told to wear my other wedding ring on my right hand 😩” Mrs. Davis says on her Instagram.

So how did the makeup mogul repay her husband for his amazing gift? Let’s just say that he is now carrying an iceberg that has him freezing.

"Well Damn my wife just froze my pinky 35ct Brrrrrrr” says Gucci Mane. Yup, Mrs. Davis dug deep into her bag and bought her husband a beautiful teardrop diamond ring with an all-diamond band. The ring is stunning.

Neither of the two have spoken on the price of the rings, but it has been estimated that the lovers spent more than $2 million on both of the bling rings.

The loving couple then went to a basketball game to sparkle and shine in their courtside seats.

It’s a Drip Off at TipOff 🏀💎💎🏀

When it comes to Wopsters, they are always doing the most and we love it.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

