Gucci Mane Casually Spends Over $1M On A Custom-Made, 60-Carat Ring For Keyshia Ka’oir

Burrr! It must be cold in the Davis’ house because there was an icy exchange that left Keyshia Ka’oir feeling blessed and humble.

For Valentine’s Day, rapper Gucci Mane presented his wife with a stunning wedding ring that weighed 60 carats. Yup, you heard us.

The “I Get the Bag” rapper took to his ‘gram to explain his reason for purchasing such a dynamic gift.

“To my beautiful wife @KeyshiaKaoir Davis. For all the Valentines I missed I wanted to upgrade your wedding ring to this 60ct flawless oval ROCK💎 #Brrr”