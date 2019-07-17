All Hail A Fashion Queen! See All 11 of Beyoncé's Incredible Outfit Changes In New “Spirit” Music Video

Beyoncé is known for making waves with everything she does. With the release of her new music video “Spirit," Bey reminded us why she will forever be the "Queen" of everything.

The mega-star and business mogul will star as Nala in Disney’s upcoming remake of “The Lion King” and released the first single off a compilation album that she produced for the movie called, “The Lion King: The Gift.”

Beyoncé changed into eleven different outfits for the epic visuals, including carrying several cultural references throughout her looks. Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy even made an appearance alongside her mother wearing a custom lavender dress by Alejandro Collection to compliment her new copper-tone tresses.

The music video takes place at Havasu Falls in the Grand Canyon reminiscent of an African desert. During the epic video, Bey is seen wearing everything from Valentino Couture straight off the runway to custom pieces by local African designers.

We breakdown her iconic looks styled by Zerina Akers.