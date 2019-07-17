All Hail A Fashion Queen! See All 11 of Beyoncé's Incredible Outfit Changes In New “Spirit” Music Video

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Beyoncé is known for making waves with everything she does. With the release of her new music video “Spirit," Bey reminded us why she will forever be the "Queen" of everything.
The mega-star and business mogul will star as Nala in Disney’s upcoming remake of “The Lion King” and released the first single off a compilation album that she produced for the movie called, “The Lion King: The Gift.”
Beyoncé changed into eleven different outfits for the epic visuals, including carrying several cultural references throughout her looks. Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy even made an appearance alongside her mother wearing a custom lavender dress by Alejandro Collection to compliment her new copper-tone tresses.
The music video takes place at Havasu Falls in the Grand Canyon reminiscent of an African desert. During the epic video, Bey is seen wearing everything from Valentino Couture straight off the runway to custom pieces by local African designers.
We breakdown her iconic looks styled by Zerina Akers.
From her tribal braids to her custom Mark Fast bodycon fringe dress, this complete look is reminiscent of the grass skirts worn by the Tharaka Tribe of Kenya.
Beyoncé even made cultural references wearing a custom Tongoro Studio suit and durag, made in Senegal where the brand is based. Zerina Akers, Bey’s stylist behind the iconic outfits is known for being mindful with her authentic looks. Just like how she did when Beyoncé performed at the Global Citizens Festival in South Africa last year and wore locally handcrafted designs.
The team of dancers complimented her looks wearing a yellow Norma Kamali caftan from their Spring 2020 collection. Beyoncé and her dancers wore face jewelry also by Tongoro Studio, referencing to tribal culture.
Beyonce also wore a beaded catsuit by Laurell DeWitt, an ivory tuxedo, and a cobalt blue silk gown.
Beyoncé really wowed us with this music video telling Robin Roberts during her GMA interview, “The concept of the video is to show how God is the painter and natural beauty and nature needs no art direction,” Beyoncé told Roberts. “It’s the beauty of color, the beauty of melanin the beauty of tradition.”
See the iconic music video below.
(Photo: Beyoncé YouTube)
