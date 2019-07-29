Meghan Markle Honors Yara Shahidi, Laverne Cox, And More On British Vogue's September Cover

Written by Tira Urquhart

Duchess Meghan Markle has now added Editor to her resume, and needless to say, she has done an impressive job. The activist and former actress is guest-editing British Vogue's September issue and has tapped some major boss ladies to honor in her newly appointed role. The momentous September issue entitled, “Forces for Change” features, “...a collection of trailblazing changemakers, united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. The Duchess is the first person to guest-edit the issue, leaning on women leaders such as Adwoa Aboah, a model and mental health campaigner; Laverne Cox, transgender activist and actress; Adut Akech, a model and refugee from South Sudan; 'Grown-ish' star and activist Yara Shahidi, and our forever first lady Michelle Obama. “We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama,” the Duke and Duchess explained in a post from their official Instagram.

In total, 15 women are featured on the cover. Meghan asked that one box be left empty to represent a mirror, as a way to include the reader as someone who can effect change. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavor, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity," Meghan explained in an Instagram caption from her official Instagram account. The September edition, also known as the “fashion bible,” is the most read issue all year, so it’s pretty iconic that the Duchess was tapped to take on this role.

Meghan decided not to appear on the cover herself because it would be “boastful,” according to the magazine's first, Black editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. “As you will see from her selections throughout this magazine, she is also willing to wade into more complex and nuanced areas, whether they concern female empowerment, mental health, race or privilege,” Edward explained. “From the very beginning, we talked about the cover — whether she would be on it or not. In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a 'boastful' thing to do for this particular project. She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires.” The magazine will hit newsstands, as well as the web, on August 2.