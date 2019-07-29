Meghan Markle Honors Yara Shahidi, Laverne Cox, And More On British Vogue's September Cover

“I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the forces for change they'll find within these pages.”

Duchess Meghan Markle has now added Editor to her resume, and needless to say, she has done an impressive job. The activist and former actress is guest-editing British Vogue's September issue and has tapped some major boss ladies to honor in her newly appointed role.

The momentous September issue entitled, “Forces for Change” features, “...a collection of trailblazing changemakers, united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. The Duchess is the first person to guest-edit the issue, leaning on women leaders such as Adwoa Aboah, a model and mental health campaigner; Laverne Cox, transgender activist and actress; Adut Akech, a model and refugee from South Sudan; 'Grown-ish' star and activist Yara Shahidi, and our forever first lady Michelle Obama

“We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama,” the Duke and Duchess explained in a post from their official Instagram

We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange

In total, 15 women are featured on the cover. Meghan asked that one box be left empty to represent a mirror, as a way to include the reader as someone who can effect change.

“Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavor, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity," Meghan explained in an Instagram caption from her official Instagram account.

The September edition, also known as the “fashion bible,” is the most read issue all year, so it’s pretty iconic that the Duchess was tapped to take on this role. 

A sneak peek of the #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue. Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us. Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness’ official tour of New Zealand. Above, PM Ardern says: “One change that I’ve noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarised the world is now. I do think there is a solution to that though, and that’s ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share." Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change. For more details on this special project, please see previous post and stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.

Meghan decided not to appear on the cover herself because it would be “boastful,” according to the magazine's first, Black editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful

“As you will see from her selections throughout this magazine, she is also willing to wade into more complex and nuanced areas, whether they concern female empowerment, mental health, race or privilege,” Edward explained.

“From the very beginning, we talked about the cover — whether she would be on it or not. In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a 'boastful' thing to do for this particular project. She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires.”

The magazine will hit newsstands, as well as the web, on August 2. 

(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage, Samir Hussein/WireImage, Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank)

