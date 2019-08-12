Rapper Saweetie Drapes Herself In Head-To-Toe Blue Bandannas For The ‘92.3 Real Street Festival’ In California

Written by Tweety Elitou

Saweetie may be the “Icy Girl,” but she seriously heated up the stage at the 92.3 Real Street Festival at Honda Center on Sunday (Aug. 11).

(Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)















Always looking for a way to fashionably rep for her West Coast roots, the California-native stunned on stage in a bold blue bandanna ensemble styled by Sankara Xasha Ture McCain. Photographed by Brandon Almengo, the 26-year-old “My Type” rapper hopped on Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her head-to-toe bandanna ‘fit, as California palm trees served as her background.

We did some digging and learned the custom-made ensemble created using only bandannas was the brainchild of sustainable clothing designer Brittany Ellis. BET Digital spoke exclusively with Brittany to learn what inspired Saweetie's hand-sewn look that took about three full days to complete. "When I learned that Saweetie was coming to Los Angeles I thought it would be perfect to do a tribute to Nipsey Hussle," Brittany said. Related: YG And Nipsey Hussle's Sister, Samantha Smith, Wore Nipsey Tribute Outfits At The 2019 BET Awards After working with Saweetie’s stylist, Sankara Xasha Ture McCain, on the concept, the LA-based designer went to work hand-sewing the designs for Saweetie and her four background dancers, the "Icy Girlz."

"The stylist wanted tomboy sexy/'90s/West Coast vibe, and I said, 'say less!' I went out and found all the royal blue bandannas I could find and went to work. Saweetie has such a great body and fun personality, and I wanted to make sure I showed that off," said Brittany, who learned how to sew from her grandmother. She continued, "I created a sexy bra top and some oversize board shorts. Then the showstopper was the epic floor-length durag! I stitched together several pieces of bandanna to get the patchwork look, then lined it with satin for a Royal feel. Gangsta meets Queen vibes!" Take a closer look at Saweetie’s fashion-forward heels, extra dramatic durag, which took hours to make, along with the matching fan created a half hour before she went on stage.

According to Brittany, when Saweetie first saw the completed outfit, she said she loved it! We mean, why not? All she needed was an icy "S" on her chest!