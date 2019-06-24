YG And Nipsey Hussle's Sister, Samantha Smith, Wore Nipsey Hussle Tribute Outfits For The Late Rapper At The 2019 BET Awards

YG And Nipsey Hussle's Sister, Samantha Smith, Wore Nipsey Hussle Tribute Outfits For The Late Rapper At The 2019 BET Awards

Nipsey's sister, Samantha Smith, accepted her brother's "Humanitarian Award."

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Last night at the 2019 BET Awardswe honored the late and great rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle with the Humanitarian Award in recognition for his many contributions to the African-American community.

The award was humbly accepted by his mother, father, grandmother, sister, wife Lauren London, and his beautiful children, Emani and Kross Asghedom.

Besides a touching video tribute, kind words from his fellow rapper friend T.I. and an amazing lineup of musical tributes by Marsha Ambrosius, YG, DJ Khaled and John Legend, fashion played a huge part last night as a method to pay homage to the “Hussle & Motivate” rapper.

Photographed heading on stage with Lauren and Nipsey’s 2-year-old son, Kross, the late rapper’s sister, Samantha Smith, glowed as she headed to accept her brother’s award. She chose to rep her brother in an all-blue handkerchief ensemble and completed the look with extra-long braids and stylish blue pumps.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Samantha Smith accepts the Humanitarian Award in honor of Nipsey Hussle onstage at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Leon Bennett/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)

YG walked the BET Awards blue carpet (which was blue in honor of Nip) wearing a custom-made leather jacket with a bedazzled, painted portrait of the rapper’s likeness. Take note to the words: “The Marathon Continues.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: YG, fashion detail, attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)

Continuing to paying homage, during his "Last Time I Checc'd," performance YG wore a red vest featuring an angelic photo of Nipsey.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: BH, Cobby Supreme and YG perform onstage at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Leon Bennett/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)

That’s some serious love! Bless up, because the marathon continues…

(Photos: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET, Leon Bennett/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style