Slick Woods Is Battling Stage 3 Melanoma

Rihanna’s muse, model Slick Woods, delivered heartbreaking news via Instagram that she is battling stage 3 melanoma.

The 23-year-old model with a boisterous personality posted a photo of herself partying with friends with the caption reading, “How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it. At least I’m bald already.”

The post left her 900,000 followers questioning the cryptic message.

Slick also posted another photo of her son with the caption: “Stop treating me like a victim.”

According to the Shade Room, Slick confirmed that she is indeed battling stage 3 skin cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. She says that she is currently fighting for her life.