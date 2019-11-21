Slick Woods Is Battling Stage 3 Melanoma

Slick Woods Is Battling Stage 3 Melanoma

The FENTY model and muse made famous by Rihanna reveals she is 'fighting for her life.'

Rihannas muse, model Slick Woods, delivered heartbreaking news via Instagram that she is battling stage 3 melanoma. 

The 23-year-old model with a boisterous personality posted a photo of herself partying with friends with the caption reading, “How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it. At least I’m bald already.”

The post left her 900,000 followers questioning the cryptic message. 

Slick also posted another photo of her son with the caption: “Stop treating me like a victim.”

According to the Shade Room, Slick confirmed that she is indeed battling stage 3 skin cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. She says that she is currently fighting for her life. 

Slick, whose real name is Simone, is most known for being the face of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand, Fenty, and Savage x Fenty -- where she went into labor after walking in the 2018 show. 

We are keeping Slick and her 20-month-old son, Saphir, in our prayers. 

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

