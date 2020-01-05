Billy Porter's Custom Designer Look For The 2020 Golden Globes Includes A 6ft Train

The actor and singer wore an Alex Vinash that took 3 months to make and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Published 8 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

There is #Blackexcellence all over the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, but one celebrity — Billy Porter — shut it down more than anyone.

Sunday night (Jan. 5) at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the red carpet played host to everyone from Billy, Harriet's Cynthia Erivo, Eddie Murphy and more. 

Billy’s dramatic 6-foot long white feather train stole the show. The Pose star revealed that his custom Alex Vinash tuxedo took 3-months to come to life. He was confident that he would be nominated for his coveted role in the show, that he prepared well in advance. We love to see it! Billy's show-stopping train is detachable, so he can sit down and enjoy the dinner with ease. "This is a standing look", he told E! host, Ryan Seacrest. He pulled the over-the-top look together with glitter Jimmy Choo boots, and Tiffany+co jewelry.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Billy Porter arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
(Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

