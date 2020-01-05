No One Can Stop Talking About J.Lo In This Valentino Gown At 2020 Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez In Valentino At 2020 Golden Globes

The actress is dressed like royalty!

Published 6 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

The 'Queen' of the rep carpet, Jennifer Lopez showed up to the 2020 Golden Globes dressed like royalty!

The Hustlers star stunned in an emerald green and white gown by Valentino couture. Her gown was accented with a large gold bow while her emerald and diamond Harry Winston jewels and a Judith Leiber clutch added extra sparkle to the dazzling look. J.lo was accompanied by her beau, ARod for the big night. 

J.Lo is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her work in “Hustlers.” 

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jennifer Lopez attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

