No One Can Stop Talking About J.Lo In This Valentino Gown At 2020 Golden Globes

The 'Queen' of the rep carpet, Jennifer Lopez showed up to the 2020 Golden Globes dressed like royalty!

The Hustlers star stunned in an emerald green and white gown by Valentino couture. Her gown was accented with a large gold bow while her emerald and diamond Harry Winston jewels and a Judith Leiber clutch added extra sparkle to the dazzling look. J.lo was accompanied by her beau, ARod for the big night.

J.Lo is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her work in “Hustlers.”