Kerry Washington Channels Her Inner Rihanna Wearing A Diamond Harness With A Black Blazer At The 2020 Golden Globes

She turned heads on the carpet!

Published 8 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

World stop! Kerry Washington's look for the 2020 Golden Globes set a tone for this year that we were not sure that we were ready for! We had to hold onto our edges as we saw Kerry make her way down the carpet. 

The American Son actress stunned in a diamond harness by Marli jewelry and black blazer by Altuzarra. She channeled her inner Rihanna in a daring look that screams confidence and sex appeal and we are here for it! Her bottom half balanced out the statement look with a more traditional ankle-length black satin maxi skirt by Magda Butrym.

Kerry went for a bob with sleek silk press and a stunning red lip. We stan. This energy is exactly what we needed for the new year.

Yassss, Kerry! We are loving the fashion risks!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Kerry Washington arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
(Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

