Beyoncé Releases New Visuals Celebrating Black Skin And Bodies Ahead Of Jan 18th Drop Date For Adidas x Ivy Park

Beyoncé is the queen of surprises, and this time she sent the hive into a frenzy after releasing a sneak peek of her new Adidas x Ivy Park collection.

On Thursday (Jan.9), Beyoncé released a one-minute campaign video on her YouTube channel of what we can expect from her first unisex collection with Adidas. She stars alongside a group of models showing off not only the clothes, but the strength of the people wearing them.

Model and activist Ebonee Davis is starring in the clip sporting her natural afro, while other dancers are showcasing their natural beauty. Bey is seen sporting her Ivy Park branded box-braids with different looks from the line. The hues are burgundy, tangerine and ivory.

Take a look at the video below!