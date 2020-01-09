Beyoncé Releases New Visuals Celebrating Black Skin And Bodies Ahead Of Jan 18th Drop Date For Adidas x Ivy Park

Precious! Gabourey Sidibe And Her Boyfriend Of 8-Months Go Public And He Celebrates Her Being His 'Queen'
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Beyoncé is the queen of surprises, and this time she sent the hive into a frenzy after releasing a sneak peek of her new Adidas x Ivy Park collection.
On Thursday (Jan.9), Beyoncé released a one-minute campaign video on her YouTube channel of what we can expect from her first unisex collection with Adidas. She stars alongside a group of models showing off not only the clothes, but the strength of the people wearing them.
Model and activist Ebonee Davis is starring in the clip sporting her natural afro, while other dancers are showcasing their natural beauty. Bey is seen sporting her Ivy Park branded box-braids with different looks from the line. The hues are burgundy, tangerine and ivory.
Take a look at the video below!
The new campaign features gospel music in the background with positive empowering voice-overs like, “I find love in everything that I do” and “these barriers are not going to stop me.”
We love that Bey continues to push the culture forward in everything that she does!
In addition to the clip, the mogul posted additional photos of herself sporting the new Adidas x Ivy Park collection on her Instagram.
Bey looks resplendent in her blood orange sheer, balloon sleeve, pleated dress. This particular look is elevated from the athleisure feel but kept true to the Adidas brand by featuring the stripes down the side.
The Beyhive better mark their calendars! The Adidas x Ivy Park collection will be available at Adidas.com and IVYPARK.com on January 18.
(Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS