Lizzo Answers The Burning Question On Everyone's Mind In The Most Hilarious, Lizzo Way Ever

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Lizzo arrives at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Lizzo Answers The Burning Question On Everyone's Mind In The Most Hilarious, Lizzo Way Ever

“Y’all wanna know what’s in my tiny bag?”

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

All hail the queen of itty-bitty purses. 

Lizzo has ripped the red carpet with her miniature bags leaving fans scratching their heads as to what she could possibly fit inside.

She has been famously seen carrying a vintage Louis Vuitton pochette bag and her viral Valentino micro accessory, but in typical Lizzo fashion, the singer gave us nothing but laughs when she finally revealed all of the contents in her mega-famous tiny handbag.

RELATED: The Year In Black Girl Magic: Megan Thee Stallion, Ava Duvernay, Cyntoia Brown, Lizzo & More

In a comical TikTok video uploaded to her Instagram on Monday (Jan. 13) the fashionista and award-winning artist, wearing a black and white bodysuit with a pink harness had an assortment of goodies to pull out from her dainty lavender French labeled Jacquemus piece.

A pencil, TV remote and a can of Pringles were the first of many items to come out of the mini bag. 

RELATED: Let 'em Say! Lizzo Asks Fans Which Of Her Five Looks Were Their Fave At The MTV VMA's

Later, she pulls out all of the essentials for a night out! A bottle of red wine, a laced neon dress and a waist-length wig to complement her look.  

It looks like Lizzo and her petite bags are not going anywhere!

(Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style