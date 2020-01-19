Lupita Nyong’o Uses 2020 SAG Awards Carpet To Make A Bold Fashion Statement In A Custom Louis Vuitton Gown

Lupita Nyong'o is the queen of the red carpet.

The Us actress attended the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Award in major style. She is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton black-and-white sequin and beaded dress, with a bandeau-looking top at the front. She accentuated her waist with a black belt and diamond earrings by Forever Marc.

Her skin is glowing, and hair is perfectly styled in a loosely twisted bun. Lupita's silver shimmery eye shadow and pink lipgloss pulled the regal look together. She is definitely best dressed!

See her full look and beautiful diamond accessories below!