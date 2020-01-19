Lupita Nyong’o Uses 2020 SAG Awards Carpet To Make A Bold Fashion Statement In A Custom Louis Vuitton Gown

Lupita Nyong'o at 2020 SAG Awards

Lupita Nyong’o Uses 2020 SAG Awards Carpet To Make A Bold Fashion Statement In A Custom Louis Vuitton Gown

Her skin is glowing and diamonds are shining!

Published 5 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Lupita Nyong'o is the queen of the red carpet. 

The Us actress attended the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Award in major style. She is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton black-and-white sequin and beaded dress, with a bandeau-looking top at the front. She accentuated her waist with a black belt and diamond earrings by Forever Marc. 

Her skin is glowing, and hair is perfectly styled in a loosely twisted bun. Lupita's silver shimmery eye shadow and pink lipgloss pulled the regal look together. She is definitely best dressed!

See her full look and beautiful diamond accessories below!

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style