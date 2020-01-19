Lupita Nyong’o Uses 2020 SAG Awards Carpet To Make A Bold Fashion Statement In A Custom Louis Vuitton Gown

It's Movie Premiere Official!: Meek Mill & Rumored Boo Milano Are All Smiles At 'Bad Boys For Life' Screening
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Lupita Nyong'o is the queen of the red carpet.
The Us actress attended the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Award in major style. She is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton black-and-white sequin and beaded dress, with a bandeau-looking top at the front. She accentuated her waist with a black belt and diamond earrings by Forever Marc.
Her skin is glowing, and hair is perfectly styled in a loosely twisted bun. Lupita's silver shimmery eye shadow and pink lipgloss pulled the regal look together. She is definitely best dressed!
See her full look and beautiful diamond accessories below!
(Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
