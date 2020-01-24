Lauren London Takes Nipsey Hussle’s Place In PUMA x TMC Campaign Photo With Rapper YG And Other Friends Of The Late Artist

Lauren London is on a mission to ensure the love of her life, Nipsey Hussle, has a legacy that lives on.

After a successful collaboration in December, Lauren has once again teamed up with Puma to bring fans the highly sought after Puma x The Marathon Clothing collection in honor of the late rapper.

On Thursday (Jan. 23), Lauren blessed her Instagram fans with a series of new photos highlighting looks from the upcoming collection titled, "Hussle and Motivate."