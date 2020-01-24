Lauren London Takes Nipsey Hussle’s Place In PUMA x TMC Campaign Photo With Rapper YG And Other Friends Of The Late Artist

Love Locked Up: Tekashi69's Girlfriend Visits Him Behind Bars During His Two-Year Prison Sentence
Lauren London is on a mission to ensure the love of her life, Nipsey Hussle, has a legacy that lives on.
After a successful collaboration in December, Lauren has once again teamed up with Puma to bring fans the highly sought after Puma x The Marathon Clothing collection in honor of the late rapper.
On Thursday (Jan. 23), Lauren blessed her Instagram fans with a series of new photos highlighting looks from the upcoming collection titled, "Hussle and Motivate."
Posed in the campaign photo rocking a black-and-white tracksuit, Lauren is noticeably surrounded by an army of strong Black men— J Stone, YG, Killa Twan, and Pacman Da Gunman.
"In correlation with the news of the reissue, PUMA and TMC have released a new campaign featuring several of Nipsey's closest friends, family, and aspiring artists,” a spokesperson for Puma told Newsweek.
In a separate photo, Lauren can be seen paying homage to the Crenshaw rapper and philanthropist by wearing a white shirt that reads: “We (The Marathon Clothing) honor the endurance and unwavering faith of those that never quit. Our products represent their testimony. Life is a marathon.”
What a beautiful way for Lauren to show love to the father of her child.
The collection, which was first released in September 2019, will feature reissued key pieces from previous collaborations between the brand and the late rapper, including co-branded tracksuits and t-shirts.
“To continue honoring the vision and legacy of Nipsey Hussle, PUMA and The Marathon Clothing are reissuing their debut collection together,” Puma told Newsweek. “After first releasing in September 2019, PUMA will re-issue key pieces from the collection for fans and supporters including co-branded tracksuits and t-shirts featuring checkered patterns and TMC motifs, as well as PUMA's signature California sneakers in black and white iterations.”
Available for purchase on Feb. 1, we are positive the collection will once again be a success. As we all know, “the marathon continues.”
(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
