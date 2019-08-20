The Estate Of Nipsey Hussle Announces That The Late Rapper's Collection With Puma Finally Has A Release Date Of Sept. 5

Before his untimely death, Nipsey inked a deal with Puma to release a line of clothing and sneakers under his TMC (The Marathon Continues) brand.

Just day’s after what would’ve been Nipsey’s 34th birthday, his estate announces an official release date for his long-awaited collaboration collection with Puma.

On Monday, the late rapper’s team shared the news via Instagram with the caption reading:

“Our team is proud to announce that our first collaborative capsule with Puma drops on September 5th 2019. Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise. Each detail from logo placement, fit, colorways, and materials was thoughtfully done. His signature style and DNA can be found in each garment that’s part of this collection from the khaki suit to the tracksuit. This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it. It’s a privilege for us to honor his commitment and carry out this project for people to receive a personally curated collection by Nip Hussle Tha Great.”

As Nipsey once said, “The marathon continues.”