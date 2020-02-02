Blue Ivy, 8, Steals The Show At The Super Bowl In A Leather Mini Skirt And New Braids

The Carters made quite an impression on Sunday.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Beyoncé, Jay-Zand Blue Ivy Carter made quite an impression on Sunday (Feb. 2) as they arrived at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami. As always, the fashion forward family is all anyone can talk about. 

Spotted while enjoying the sports festivities at the Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention how fly the Carters looked in fresh off the runway looks.

Style Beyonce reports Beyoncé is wearing a trendy solid-green Balmain jacket with matching leggings, which she perfectly complimented with a bold Messika Paris necklace. 

Enjoying his role as an NFL Creative Advisor, Hova kept things casual with a patterned jacket, track pants, dark circular glasses, and a baseball hat.

Stealing the show with her waist-length cornrows and NFL all-access pass, the couple’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy proved to be super stylish wearing a red peplum top, black leather mini-skirt with matching motorcycle jacket, and studded black combat boots.

Even her dad wanted to snap a photo of her chic attire! how cute, Jay-Z is such a #GirlDad!

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 2: Jay-Z photographs his daughter Blue Ivy Carter as she jumps in the end zone before the start of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)
(Photo: Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Plus, as expected, the Internet had some fun imagining what Blue was texting and who. 

Whatever she was saying, she definitely has a cooler life than we'll ever have.

Can we just have a moment for this 8-year-old's style? Yes, Blue! A total mood. 

(Photo: Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

