Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Bag Closet

Feel Poor Yet?: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her $1 Million Dollar Handbag Bag Closet Including 2-Year Old Stormi's New $20k Bag

Stormi is well on her way to catching up to mom.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram this weekend to remind us just how rich is truly is.

The 22-year-old make-up mogul is back with yet, another bag closet tour. This time, showing off a $6,000 custom Louis Vuitton bag for her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi. In the Instagram video, Kylie says that auntie Khloe gifted her baby girl the custom bag with Trolls painted on it along with her name.

Kylie also shows off her perfectly color-coordinated collection. Filled with assorted Hermes Birkin bags in which the cheapest one starts at $16,650 while the pink ostrich textured version goes for $34,700. A whole salary for some of us!

Wow this is amazing

As your eyes make their way around the closet you’ll see an array of designers including a Louis Vuitton silver and rose gold collection, Dior, Chanel, Supreme, and an assortment of Gucci bags centered on the top row.

If you think it’s a waste, don’t worry, these bags don’t put a dent in her Billion dollar fortune. 

See her epic million dollar closet below!

This is exactly how I get ready every single day

(Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images)

