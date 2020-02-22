Our President!: Rihanna Is A Vision In Purple Givenchy Couture Gown At The 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Rihanna 2020 NAACP Awards

She is this years NAACP President's Awards recipient.

Published 6 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Rihanna has arrived!

She is this year's NAACP President's Award recipient and let's just say, Rih showed up fashionably late, but it was well worth the wait!

The superstar turned mogul skipped the carpet but was spotted in the audience, looking stunning in a purple, ruffle, Givenchy couture dress from their Spring 2020 collection. Rih Rih wore her hair styled in goddess braids and pulled into a ponytail, with a bold red lipstick to pull the look together. 

Take a look at queen Rih below!

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Rihanna attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

You know Twitter was just as excited as we were when she arrived!

See what the internet had to say below!

