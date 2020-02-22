Our President!: Rihanna Is A Vision In Purple Givenchy Couture Gown At The 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Rihanna has arrived!

She is this year's NAACP President's Award recipient and let's just say, Rih showed up fashionably late, but it was well worth the wait!

The superstar turned mogul skipped the carpet but was spotted in the audience, looking stunning in a purple, ruffle, Givenchy couture dress from their Spring 2020 collection. Rih Rih wore her hair styled in goddess braids and pulled into a ponytail, with a bold red lipstick to pull the look together.

Take a look at queen Rih below!