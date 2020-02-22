Our President!: Rihanna Is A Vision In Purple Givenchy Couture Gown At The 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Fireworks! Lil Wayne Makes It Official With His Model Fiancé Le'Tecia As She Shows Off Huge Blinged Out Ring At V-Day Celebration
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Rihanna has arrived!
She is this year's NAACP President's Award recipient and let's just say, Rih showed up fashionably late, but it was well worth the wait!
The superstar turned mogul skipped the carpet but was spotted in the audience, looking stunning in a purple, ruffle, Givenchy couture dress from their Spring 2020 collection. Rih Rih wore her hair styled in goddess braids and pulled into a ponytail, with a bold red lipstick to pull the look together.
Take a look at queen Rih below!
You know Twitter was just as excited as we were when she arrived!
See what the internet had to say below!
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
