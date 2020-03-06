Kylie Jenner Gets Accused Of Attempting To Morph Into Beyoncé For Her Latest Photo Shoot

They say imitation is the best form of flattery but Kylie Jenner may have taken it to another level.

Yesterday (Mar. 3), Kylie posted pictures of herself in a neon green leopard dress and fans think it looks just like an outfit Beyoncé wore in 2013. Her face and makeup looks creepily similar to the legend's, too.

The Kardashian sisters have been accused time and time again for trying to look like Queen Bey, but the lime green dress, hair and make-up all look too similar.

Take a look at the reciepts below!