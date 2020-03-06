Kylie Jenner Gets Accused Of Attempting To Morph Into Beyoncé For Her Latest Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé

She looks like Bey's Doppelganger.

Published 14 hours ago

They say imitation is the best form of flattery but Kylie Jenner may have taken it to another level. 

Yesterday (Mar. 3), Kylie posted pictures of herself in a neon green leopard dress and fans think it looks just like an outfit Beyoncé wore in 2013. Her face and makeup looks creepily similar to the legend's, too. 

The Kardashian sisters have been accused time and time again for trying to look like Queen Bey, but the lime green dress, hair and make-up all look too similar. 

Take a look at the reciepts below!

View this post on Instagram

“I AM MY OWN MUSE” - TOM FORD 💚

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

giving you baby mama drama honey 💚

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

See why the internet believes that Kylie morphed into Bey for this shoot!

Do you see a resemblance in the face and hair?
Similar Green Leopard Dress!
Similar Green Leopard Dress!
(Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Curves and Pose!
View this post on Instagram

So happy to be in the Bay! 3 more shows to go!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

