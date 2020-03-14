Beyoncé And Adidas Will Be Dropping More Ivy Park Gear

Beyoncé and her popular Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas apparently has more swag on the way.

Earlier this year, the Grammy Award-winning singer and the German clothing company released several pieces from the Ivy Park collection. On Wednesday (March 11), according to CNN, Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted spoke to investors and analysts at Adidas’ financial results conference and confirmed Bey’s line sold out “immediately” following its surprise January release online.

"Whether its footwear or apparel, we'll continue to do launches throughout this year in both categories where Beyoncé will bring her inspiration, her creativity and her brand to the unique brand of Adidas," Rorsted said. He also described Beyoncé as "probably the most influential female entertainer in the world today,” noting that a big part of Adidas's 2020 focus will be the "female consumer."

"Jointly, we will create products that are attractive to consumers around the world," he said.

It isn’t clear whether the new releases will be rereleases of the same garments and apparel from January or they’ll be new looks.

Beyoncé inked with Adidas last year, joining Pharrell Williams and Kanye West as entertainers to partner with the sportswear maker.

Rorsted said West’s fans can also expect to see new products coming out more frequently.

"Not in high volume," he noted, "but [we want] to continue to build on our brand equity as one of the most attractive and innovative brands."