Naomi Campbell Explains Her Hazmat Suit

Naomi Campbell is playing no games when it comes to avoiding the coronavirus.

The supermodel tells all on her YouTube channel about stepping out in a full hazmat suit, mask, goggles and gloves before boarding her flight from Los Angeles to New York City.

Campbell has made it known in the past that she takes precautions on airplanes, but in light of COVID-19, she’s going to extreme measures to stay safe.

“We have to do what we have to do,” Campbell said in the video.