Naomi Campbell Explains Her Hazmat Suit

Naomi Campbell is playing no games when it comes to avoiding the coronavirus.
The supermodel tells all on her YouTube channel about stepping out in a full hazmat suit, mask, goggles and gloves before boarding her flight from Los Angeles to New York City.
Campbell has made it known in the past that she takes precautions on airplanes, but in light of COVID-19, she’s going to extreme measures to stay safe.
“We have to do what we have to do,” Campbell said in the video.
The 49-year-old shared the video on March 13 giving her followers an inside look into her flight. Campbell told fans that she has been doing an extensive airplane seat-cleaning routine for over 15 years.
But in fear of catching the coronavirus, this time she wore a $16 coverall suit from Amazon underneath a Burberry cape.
“It’s not a funny time, it’s not a humorous time, I’m not doing this for laughs,” she explained. “This is how I feel comfortable traveling if I have to travel; I’m trying to keep it to a minimum.”
Before entering the airport, Campbell says she ate two packets of vitamin C solution and seeds that boost the immune system. She even criticized TSA workers and flight attendants who weren’t wearing gloves.
But even as she’s covered head to toe, Campbell told followers she’s taking the advice of her friends who said, “we cannot live in fear.”
Watch her entire coronavirus travel routine below.
Photo Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
