HOT GIRL STYLE: Home Edition with Novi Brown

Being stuck indoors is no reason to give up on trying to look and feel your best. While we stay on lockdown, BET will give you all the tips and tricks you need with the original video series HOT GIRL STYLE. In each video, a beauty influencer or celebrity known for their glam gives tutorials and tips for creating self-styled beauty while inside during social-distancing.

This time, Sistas star Novi Brown joins us from her bathroom to show us seven easy ways to wear a protective style during quarantine.

