Reginae Carter Dishes On Her Life As A Savage x Fenty Model: Her Diet, Her Parents’ Opinions, And More

Written by Tweety Elitou

While many of us are surviving our newfound quarantine lifestyle in our jammies, Reginae Carter is living her best life tastefully showing off her curves as a Savage x Fenty ambassador. Yes, she’s a Savage, and it all started by chatting with her favorite singer, Rihanna. “I don’t cry over nobody; Rihanna is the only person I ever cried over when she performs,” she told Page Six. “I just love her. I hit her up after she did the Diamond Ball and I was like, ‘Okay, now you got to let me come next time,’ and she was like, ‘I got you, girl.’ And not too far after that, they hit me up to be an ambassador.”

Since January, the 21-year-old daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson has been sending fans into a frenzy by wearing lacy little numbers from the Savage x Fenty collection, which recently celebrated its 2nd anniversary. RELATED | Savage x Fenty Turns 2! Rihanna Celebrates With Sexy New Pic And A Modeling Opportunity For YOU

With her curves on full display, the question is, what did the reality star's parents think of her new occupation? According to Reginae, her dad doesn’t have much to say, but her mom definitely keeps a watchful eye on her social media timeline. “When I first posted my mom was like, ‘Okay, don’t get too lively with the lingerie,'” she shared. “My daddy never really mentioned it. I don’t know what he thinks about it, but my mom is like, ‘Right now, don’t take no more clothes off.'”

The T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle star went on to reveal that wearing lingerie in front of the camera wasn’t easy. “When I first started out I wasn’t really the type to show thongs [and be] sexy and stuff,” she told the outlet. “When I was picking out my options, I was trying to get PJs — but Rihanna’s team was like, ‘No, send her sexy.'” RELATED | Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter Reveal Their New Quarantine Lifestyle

So, how does one prepare to look so stunning in photos? According to Reginae, it all starts with a healthy diet. “If I see a little bulge I’m going to do a three-day detox and drink water and eat fruits and veggies,” she said. “When I go out to eat, I do push the macaroni and cheese away. I try to balance the whole full thing because I’m short already, so I have to get myself together. I don’t want to be too thick.” What a lifestyle! Savage looks good on you, Reginae!