Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter Reveal How They Are Coping With Their New Quarantine Lifestyle Despite Living Separately— Exclusive

Written by Tweety Elitou

With the stay-at-home order mandate still in effect, many families are taking the time to enjoy special moments with their loved ones, including everyone’s favorite mother-daughter pair, Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter, who recently spoke to BET Digital about their quarantine lifestyle.

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)















“I do a lot of FaceTime with my mom every day,” Reginae tells BET via a 3-way phone interview with her mom. “I talk to Zonnique every day and I go over to Tameka's (Tiny) house since my mom banned me,” she playfully added. “My friends and I get on FaceTime and we play games on an app like trivia and more. I [also] call my family so that they can help me cook.” Although they live separately, the two have been very much together during this isolation period. From sharing their latest recipes via FaceTime to working on their next business venture by way of Zoom, this dynamic duo is doing everything they can to stay in touch. “We had an Easter day bakeoff to see who can make the best cake and we shared it over FaceTime,” Toya reveals. “This was so much fun and different.”

Being in quarantine isn’t always easy, especially when you are used to being out and about with your close friends and family members, but according to the T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle stars, they have discovered hidden talents and new skills while stuck at home. “My acting coach was coming over every week so that we could go over different monologues and things like that, but since the quarantine, he hasn’t been over,” Reginae tells us after we asked about her newfound love for TikTok. “So I have been practicing while entertaining myself and others because people love it so much. I get a lot of requests to do more in my DMs because it makes them laugh and I like to make people happy.”

For Toya, this time is all about spending time with family and learning new glam techniques. “I learned to do so much on my own like my hair, my makeup, and my press-on nails. I used to call on other people to do it for me, but I have really enjoyed learning and doing it on my own. Really discovering my hidden talents,” she shares. With her fiancé Robert "Red" Rushing and their adorable 2-year-old daughter Reign by her side 24/7, Toya stays busy, but love has a way of making every day enjoyable.

“We work out and watch TV together,” Toya shares about her relationship with her husband-to-be. “We have been really enjoying the kitchen. I’m not usually in there like that, but recently I have been. We have always had a solid relationship, but the time we have been together, we have definitely bonded more.” As for how she handles moments of feeling overwhelmed, Toya shares writing is her solace. “I do a lot of writing because it is my therapy. I read new projects that I am interested in publishing. I have a few ideas that I want to produce, and I talk with Reginae and her manager about projects that we can work on.” RELATED | Toya Johnson’s New Makeup Artist, 2-Year-Old Daughter Reign, Flexes Her Skills!

Curious, we asked Reginae her biggest pet peeve. It’s simple. “I can’t go outside,” she proclaims. “I miss being seeing my family and friends. We would go to the movies, go out to eat and things like that. I like to travel and I miss seeing my mom and dad [Lil Wayne] for sure.” Of course, we had to know what would be Reginae’s first stop after the days of social distancing are long behind us. “I want to first see my mama,” she declares. “I want to travel out of town and visit the beach, even though it is not one of my favorite places.”

When asked what’s the biggest lesson learned during the coronavirus crisis, Toya reveals, “To appreciate the time that we have together because normally we take so much for granted. I appreciate the time with family while we cook, play games, watch movies and so much more.” While social distancing, be sure to catch the mother-daughter duo on T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle Mondays at 9PM ET/ 8PM CT on VH1.