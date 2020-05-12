Savage x Fenty Turns 2! Rihanna Celebrates With Sexy New Pic And A Modeling Opportunity For YOU

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Rihanna may be in quarantine, but she’s ready to break out the confetti to celebrate the two-year anniversary of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.
To commemorate the milestone, Rih Rih shared a sultry image from the Savage x Summer campaign to her Instagram page. Wearing a lovely lavender bra and panty set from the collection, the Barbadian beauty thanked her fans for their unwavering support over the years.
“New Savage for de gal dem,” she captioned the post. “Wanted to give y’all an extra drop cause we turned 2 years old and you guys have been incredible supporters, believed in our brand, appreciated what we stood for, and Ofcourse bought hella @savagexfenty! 🥳 Thank you from all of us! 💜 #SavageXSummer”
Like many fashion lines unable to produce new photoshoots due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Savage x Summer campaign features self-photographed images of ambassadors, influencers, and fans of the brand. The finishing touches were added by mixed-media artist Rafatoon and the overall message is meant to convey “community, connection and celebration.”
In case you missed it, you can star in the campaign too. Yes, you read that right. Savage x Fenty is looking for YOU! Now through May 20, followers can submit their own Savage-worthy photos to Savage x Fenty’s Instagram page for a chance to appear in upcoming campaign images. Be sure to check out their page for more information.
Who’s ready to show off their “savage” side?
(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS