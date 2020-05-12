Savage x Fenty Turns 2! Rihanna Celebrates With Sexy New Pic And A Modeling Opportunity For YOU

Rihanna may be in quarantine, but she’s ready to break out the confetti to celebrate the two-year anniversary of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

To commemorate the milestone, Rih Rih shared a sultry image from the Savage x Summer campaign to her Instagram page. Wearing a lovely lavender bra and panty set from the collection, the Barbadian beauty thanked her fans for their unwavering support over the years.

“New Savage for de gal dem,” she captioned the post. “Wanted to give y’all an extra drop cause we turned 2 years old and you guys have been incredible supporters, believed in our brand, appreciated what we stood for, and Ofcourse bought hella @savagexfenty! 🥳 Thank you from all of us! 💜 #SavageXSummer”