Fila Releases A Biggie Collection In Honor Of The Late Rapper's Birthday

Today, (May 21) would have the been the late Notorius BIG's 48th birthday.
FILA and the Christopher Wallace Estate have released a FILA x Biggie Collection in honor of the legendary debut album, Ready to Die, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last September.
The six-piece range includes a t-shirt and visor straight from FILA’s archives, as well as a new sneaker style, with each piece offered in two colorways. The FILA x Biggie Collection is available on www.Fila.com in commemoration of the late rapper’s birthday, the collection will expand to select retailers.
The exclusive collection was inspired by Biggie and 1990’s Brooklyn streetwear. The t-shirt ($25) and visor ($25) launch in the white and aqua colorway, as worn by Biggie during his 1993 performance in Philly, as well as a new cream colorway. The graphic tee features a scribble design inside the enlarged FILA “F”.
The FILA Tennis 88 x Biggie ($90) silhouette debuts in the same two colorways and is an updated version to the Original Tennis silhouette that kicked off the brand’s popularity amongst Brooklynites.
To further honor Biggie and this collection, FILA will donate a pair of children’s sneakers to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, for every collaboration sneaker sold on FILA.com.
The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation is committed to giving back to the community, with a focus on the field of early education. The shoes will be distributed in Bedford Stuyvesant Brooklyn, where Biggie was born and raised, in an effort to support local youth and offer new kicks to kids for summer play.
(Photo courtesy of Fila)
