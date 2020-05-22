Megan Thee Stallion Heats Up The Internet In Lacy Lingerie As Rihanna’s Latest Savage x Fenty Model

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Megan Thee Stallion is officially a savage! As if her “Savage” hit remix with Beyoncé wasn’t enough proof, Megan is now officially the new face of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line.
On May 21 it was announced that Savage X Fenty had tapped the rapper to star in the brand's Summer 2020 campaign. The brand confirmed the news in an Instagram post writing, “Classy. Bougie. Ratchet. She a SAVAGE! How TF could we NOT partner with @theestallion?!”
Meg is the perfect girl for the job, flaunting her sultry curves on the ‘gram. She modeled a yellow lace set along with a sporty style from their latest collection.
Rihanna is enlisting all of her gorgeous celebrity friends to team up with. Normani, Draya Michele, and now Meg! We can’t wait to see who joins the brand next!
(Photo: Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS