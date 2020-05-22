Megan Thee Stallion Heats Up The Internet In Lacy Lingerie As Rihanna’s Latest Savage x Fenty Model

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a savage! As if her “Savage” hit remix with Beyoncé wasn’t enough proof, Megan is now officially the new face of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

On May 21 it was announced that Savage X Fenty had tapped the rapper to star in the brand's Summer 2020 campaign. The brand confirmed the news in an Instagram post writing, “Classy. Bougie. Ratchet. She a SAVAGE! How TF could we NOT partner with @theestallion?!”