The Viral #VogueChallenge Shows How Vogue Would Look If Black People Were Truly Represented

The #VogueChallenge has taken on new meaning following an apology from one of the biggest names in fashion.

On June 4, Anna Wintour sent an email to 'Vogue' staff, apologizing for “mistakes” made in her 32 years as editor-in-chief at the high profile magazine.

In her letter, Wintour stated that she hasn’t done enough to amplify Black voices and that she’s even published images and stories that were “hurtful or intolerant.”

In the 127-year history of the US version of Vogue, only 21 Black women have graced the cover solo and there has been only one Black photographer to photograph a cover.

Now, Black creatives are manifesting their own Vogue covers.