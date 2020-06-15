The Viral #VogueChallenge Shows How Vogue Would Look If Black People Were Truly Represented

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The #VogueChallenge has taken on new meaning following an apology from one of the biggest names in fashion.
On June 4, Anna Wintour sent an email to 'Vogue' staff, apologizing for “mistakes” made in her 32 years as editor-in-chief at the high profile magazine.
In her letter, Wintour stated that she hasn’t done enough to amplify Black voices and that she’s even published images and stories that were “hurtful or intolerant.”
In the 127-year history of the US version of Vogue, only 21 Black women have graced the cover solo and there has been only one Black photographer to photograph a cover.
Now, Black creatives are manifesting their own Vogue covers.
Black Twitter adopted the now-viral #VogueChallenge by posting more DIY Vogue covers featuring their beautiful Black and brown faces in order to celebrate and uplift themselves since the recent Black Lives Matter movement .
The challenge involves people photoshopping their faces onto the cover of the iconic fashion magazine.
See some of the iconic covers below.
British Vogue EIC, Edward Enninful also took to Instagram sharing some of his favorites seen on the internet.
As for Wintour, she said in her email that this is a “time of listening, reflection, and humility for those of us in positions of privilege and authority. It should also be a time of action and commitments.”
She said she would announce concrete steps that Vogue magazine plans to take “as soon as possible.”
It’s unclear whether that will include more Black and brown faces on the cover of Vogue, even though that’s clearly what some people are asking for.
