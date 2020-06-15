Kim Kardashian Identifies Her Favorite Black-Owned Clothing Brand

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grow around the world, Kim Kardashian is trying to use her platform for change and awareness.
Flashing some skin a cutout pink outfit, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star promoted a black-owned fashion brand she is a big fan of.
She originally wore the pink knit set by @jbdapparel a week ago, but tagged the brand in a new photo posted over the weekend. The 39-year-old wrote in her caption, encouraging fans to look at the brand 'I wanted to tell you guys about a black-owned brand that I love.'
She continued in her caption, writing: '@joliesaudiaa owns and designs all of the knitwear @jbdapparel. I love her stuff, check her out.'
Kim showed off her curves in the pink knit set, called Zenith, which retails on the brand's site for $275.
The business mogul also wore a grey knit crop top by the brand to celebrate Scott's birthday.
(Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images) – Kim K
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS