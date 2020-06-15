Kim Kardashian Identifies Her Favorite Black-Owned Clothing Brand

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grow around the world, Kim Kardashian is trying to use her platform for change and awareness.

Flashing some skin a cutout pink outfit, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star promoted a black-owned fashion brand she is a big fan of.

She originally wore the pink knit set by @jbdapparel a week ago, but tagged the brand in a new photo posted over the weekend. The 39-year-old wrote in her caption, encouraging fans to look at the brand 'I wanted to tell you guys about a black-owned brand that I love.'