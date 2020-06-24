Rachel Roy And Damon Dash's 20-Yr-Old Daughter Wows As A Bikini Model

Ava Dash is carving out a name for herself in the model industry.

Ava Dash is carving out a name for herself in the modeling industry. Keep scrolling to see for yourself!

On Tuesday (June 23), the oldest daughter of hip-hop mogul Damon Dash and fashion designer Rachel Roy posted this photo on Instagram flexing her posing abilities.

bikini digitals 🖤 . @sevlaseraesthetics

“Bikini digitals,” she captioned the photo of herself rocking a black two-piece by swimsuit brand, Coulbourne

Yes! We are definitely witnessing a supermodel-in-the-making. Just check her receipts.

In case you didn’t know, not only has Ava worked for several notable fashion brands, but the the 20-year-old has already signed with Elite Model Management. Goals!

