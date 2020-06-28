BET Awards 2020: Lizzo Requests A Drink Wearing A Black Bustier And Then A Gown For Virtual Awards

She poured her curves into a brown zebra print 2-piece set with a black corset. Her goddess twists styled into a ponytail and large gold hoop earrings pulled the look together perfectly!

Lizzo takes home Best R&B Artist at the 2020 BET Awards and sis looks good as hell!

Lizzo surprised us with yet another look, this time stunning in a black, off-the- shoulder, velvet dress accented with white ruffles.

Her caption read: "I don’t believe in being the ‘best of’ in a category of superior talent. I only believe in being the best me. Thank you @betawards for including my story in your celebration of our culture. I am beyond humbled and can’t wait to drop more of my genre-flipping feel good music lol! Trust me... it’s on the way "

Congrats to Lizzo on her big win!