Kandi Burruss Wears $4.3K Versace Outfit Complete With Gold Thigh High Boots To Host A Virtual Pride Parade

See debuted a new blonde unit for the occasion.

Published 12 hours ago

Serial Entrepreneur Kandi Burruss is living her best life! 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a series of photos sporting a new Blonde unit, and we can't help but do a double-take. 

Kandi is fierce in her pant-less pictures and new blonde unit to promote her "Used To Love Me" virtual ball in support of Pride month.

"This is how I'm serving #InternationalRunway," Kandi's caption read to her Instagram pic on June 29. In the fabulous shot, she posed wearing a sultry, black bustier bodysuit with a gold and black chain print Versace blouse ($1,450) secured with a polished gold belt.

The hot mama had her curves on full display in these show-stopping thigh-high boots and Versace top handle bag ($2,900). 

Kandi is scorching hot in this look! She's even taking suggestions for an alter ego. 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

